Divine Appeal for Triumph: Prayer Ceremony to Invoke Blessings for Cricket World Cup Finals at Pestle Weed School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: As the anticipation builds up for the much-awaited Cricket World Cup Final 2023, a unique and spiritually charged Havan was performed by Dr Prem Kashyap, Chairman, The Pestle Weed School , Staff and Students. A special prayer ceremony was conducted to invoke blessings for the success of the Men in Blues set to face the Australian Kangaroos on the 19th of Nov in the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 and for a thrilling, fair and a memorable final match.

In our country where sports and spirituality converge, this prayer session aimed to bring together the hopes and best wishes of 142 crore Indian population sending positive energy in a collective form . It is a testament to the power of collective goodwill, as we come together to support the spirit of sportsmanship.