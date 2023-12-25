Divine Spiritual Festival commences at Harihar Ashram

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 24 Dec: On the occasion of the completion of 25 years of taking over the Acharya Peeth of Junagadh Akhara by Swami Avdheshanand Giri, the celebration of Shri Datt Jayanti began today at Harihar Ashram, here.

On the first day of this “Divine Spiritual Festival,” the Panchdev Mahayajna was held in the presence of Swami Avdheshanand Giri, the fifteenth in the lineage of Junagadh Akhara. The inauguration was carried out by the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat.

The programme commenced at 9 a.m. with the invocation of Agni by Dr Bhagwat.

Following this, a “Dharmasabha” was held on the subject, “Principles of Collective Welfare in Vedic Sanatan Dharma” in the Mrityunjay Mandap of Harihar Ashram.

Dignitaries like Dr Bhagwat enlightened the audience with their wisdom. They delved into various divine principles, including the protection and sustainable development of Mother Earth, prudent utilisation of natural resources, the concept of continuous progress, and the virtues of charity and renunciation.

During this event, four books authored by the head of Junagadh Akhara were released by Prabhat Prakashan, New Delhi. Sulabh International honoured Dilip Pathak for his unparalleled efforts in making the country clean.

Baba Ramdev stated that the essence of all religions is embedded in Sanatan Dharma. He predicted that, in the coming years, India would become the centre of economic, spiritual, cultural, and military power. Swami Chidanand Saraswati emphasised in his impactful speech that the character of Indians should encompass physical, cultural and spiritual strength. He concluded by saying, “India is not a piece of land but a land of peace.”

Remembering the stalwart of Hinduism, the late Ashok Singhal (International Chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad), Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti highlighted the construction of the Ram Temple as the biggest achievement of this decade.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, addressed the gathering and emphasised the significance of saints’ philosophy in advancing society and urged the devotees to follow their path for social upliftment and the eradication of social evils.

On the first day of this three-day divine festival, eminent personalities like Swami Madhavpriyadas, Niranjandhishwar Acharyamahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha’s Chief Secretary Swami Paramatmanand, Swami Brahmashanand, Member of Parliament and National Spokesperson of the BJP, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, National Treasurer of BJP Rajesh Agarwal, Dinesh Chandra, Divine Prem Mission Chief Ashish Bhai, Chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke, MLA Madan Kaushik, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, President of Prabhu Premi Sangh Pujaniya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Naisargika Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Apoorvanand Giri, numerous eminent trustees, senior administrative officials, and a large number of devotees from India and abroad were present.