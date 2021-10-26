Diwali Celebrations held at Asian School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: To make up for the lack of gaiety and merriment in boarding life due to the suspension of all activities as a result of the corona pandemic, The Asian School organised a Diwali cultural programme this weekend. The pandemic protocol was adhered to with necessary precautions.

After lighting of the lamp by dignitaries present, a short speech was delivered by Principal Ruchi Pradhaan Datta, who wished luck to the students before the performance.

The students of the boarding were divided into four groups and each presented short acts, a dance performance, and a ‘bhajan’ on the theme of the Ramayana.

The students enthralled the spectators with their performances. The acts, which were based on the scenes from Ramayana, brought alive the values that Ram stood for. The performances mesmerised the audience transporting them to another world.

The dances on the other hand made the audience tap their feet and clap their hands.

The results were announced immediately after the hour long programme. Team C was the overall winner.

The programme was attended by Director Gaganjyot, Director, Academics, Anand VD Thapliyal, Head, Senior School, Mukesh Nangia, Head, Middle School, Prachi Mehrorta, Manager, Administration, Sandesh Sharma, the staff and the students. The vote of thanks was proposed by Saien.