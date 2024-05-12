DLRC ‘Summer Arts Festival’: Harisuman Bisht’s novel narrates history of power struggle

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 May: The fourth day of the five-day ‘Summer Arts Festival’ organised by Doon Library & Research Centre was devoted to literary discussion. In the evening session, there was a discussion on the novel ‘Battis Raga Gao Mola’ by renowned novelist Harisuman Bisht. Padma Shri awardee Leeladhar Jagoori presided over this session.

Prof Shelley delivered the keynote address. Critic and educationist Prof Dhirendra Nath Tiwari, senior storyteller and educationist Prof Naveen Kumar Naithani, educationist Dr Savita Mohan and senior theatre artist Dr Suvarna Rawat were the main speakers in this conversation.

The programme was conducted by Bharti Anand. ‘Battis Raag Gao Mola’ is an excellent novel written out of the box in Hindi literature by writer Harisuman Bisht. This novel throws light on a particular period in the life of Mola Ram Tomar, the great painter and great poet of the eighteenth century. There was a conflict going on and Gorkha soldiers were taking advantage of it. After Kumaon, the Garh state also came under the control of Gorkhas. Along with narrating the contemporary history, the novel draws a horrifying picture of the social, political, religious and poor economic condition of both the states at that time. Despite this, the author has called this novel Mola Ram’s incomplete story. Regarding the novel. Harisuman Bisht in his statement expressed his gratitude to Doon Library & Research Centre and said, “This is not a social history but completely a novel of mine.”

This novel beautifully presents the struggle for power and the family discord arising out of those struggles, parallel to the terror and plunder of Gorkha soldiers and the personality of Mola Ram, a poet and painter of temperament who is fond of plunder.

It is worth noting that Harisuman Bisht is known as a distinguished novelist and story writer in Hindi literature. So far, eight novels, eight story collections, three travelogues and several plays have been published. He has written scripts and dialogues for many films. His novels and stories have been translated into English and other Indian languages. Dr Bisht is as popular among Hindi readers as he is read in other languages too. His works have been staged across the country. He has kept the mountain life in the background of his novels and stories with authenticity. The novels ‘Aasmaan Jhuk Raha Hai’, ‘Achhari Machhari’, ‘Hona Pahad’ and ‘Apne Aranya Ki Or’ are about the life of the people of Uttarakhand. On the other hand, ‘Basera’ is a living example of the social change that has come in Indian life after globalisation, which can be seen in the gruesome form of the Nithari incident. ‘Bheetar Kai Aekant’ also draws a picture of the mental state of an old man in the difficult circumstances arising out of this same globalisation, which is also a witness to the struggle for the country’s independence. Harisuman Bisht has received many national and international awards. The writer is well known for his wandering nature. He has received many prestigious awards in the field of literature.

Chandrashekhar Tewari, Programme Associate of Doon Library, welcomed the guests on the stage and the people present in the auditorium. Many litterateurs, intellectuals, journalists, literature lovers and library readers of Dehradun including litterateurs Jitendra Sharma, Dinesh Joshi, Mukesh Nautiyal, Dr Nand Kishore Hatwal, Samdarshi Barthwal, Arun Kumar Asaphal, Nicholas Hoffland, Biju Negi and Sundar Singh Bisht were present on the occasion.