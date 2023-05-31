DM Dehradun holds public hearing, directs action on cases of land grabbing

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 29 May: District Magistrate, Sonika, today held the periodic public hearing at Rishiparna Auditorium Collectorate. In all, 112 complaints were received in the public hearing , most of which were related to land disputes. Apart from this, complaints were also received about mutual dispute, age amendment in Aadhaar card, repair of potholes on roads, water entering houses, repair of drains, non payment of compensation for land acquired for construction of National Highway, giving time in bank loan recovery etc. The District Magistrate gave instructions to register cases in cases of land fraud. She said that continuous efforts are being made by the district administration to solve such cases .

The District Magistrate directed all the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and the officers of the Municipal Corporation, MDDA to take immediate cognisance of the complaints of land dispute and encroachment and take timely action to resolve them. At the same time, she also directed the officials of PWD to fix the roads taking quick cognisance of the complaints of potholes on the roads. She further instructed MDDA officials to take action on the complaints being received related to illegal plotting, illegal construction etc.

In the public hearing , instructions were given to the SDM Vikasnagar to take action on the complaints of attempts to encroach and grab land land in Badowala, sale of mortgaged property by the bank in Arcadia Grant, demarcation of land in Sabhawala, levelling of land in village Tauli Tehsil Vikasnagar land . Secretary MDDA was directed on the complaints of encroachment and illegal construction in the disaster affected area in Serki. Sonika instructed the officers of minor irrigation to take action on the complaints of opening and repairing of kuccha canal in Gayatri Enclave. Instructions were given to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Administration to investigate the complaint of indecency and non-delivery of ration by the PDS seller. Similarly, in Shanti Vihar in Rani Pokhri, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rishikesh was instructed to investigate the complaints of sale of land by preparing forged sales letters.

On this occasion, Chief Development Officer Jharna Kamthan, Additional District Magistrate Administration Dr SK Baranwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jagdish Lal, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SDM Sadar Naresh Chandra Durgapal, SDM Headquarters Shalini Negi, District Development Officer Sushil Mohan Doval , Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjan Jain, General Manager District Industry Centre Anjali Rawat, District Probation Officer Meena Bisht along with officers of related departments like PWD, Irrigation, MDDA, Jal Nigam, Jal Sansthan etc were present.