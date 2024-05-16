DM Dehradun orders cleaning of drains and channelisation of rivers before Monsoon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 14 May: District Magistrate Sonika has issued instructions to Nagar Nigam officials to complete the work of cleaning and channelisation work of rivers , streams and drains before pre- monsoon . As per the instructions of the District Magistrate, Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Doon Nagar Nigam) has been directed to ensure cleaning of drains and streams under the Municipal Corporation area.