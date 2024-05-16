DM Dehradun orders cleaning of drains and channelisation of rivers before Monsoon

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 14 May: District Magistrate Sonika has issued instructions to Nagar Nigam officials to complete the work of cleaning and channelisation work of rivers, streams and drains before pre-monsoon. As per the instructions of the District Magistrate, Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Doon Nagar Nigam) has been directed to ensure cleaning of drains and streams under the Municipal Corporation area.
Following the orders of the DM, Additional Chief Municipal Commissioner Bir Singh Budiyal, while inspecting the cleaning works of rivers/drains being done at places like Kishannagar, Chakrata Road, ONGC, Deeplok Colony, issued necessary guidelines to the officials concerned. He directed them to speed up the work of cleaning garbage from drains and complete the cleaning works in a timely manner before the pre-Monsoon rains begin.