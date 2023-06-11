DM focuses on remedy on Tehsil day in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar , 10 Jun: While hearing plights of the commoners Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, district magistrate provided remedies to several plaintiffs. Though complaints files in CM helpline 1905 were continuously monitored, DM emphasised on swift settlement of the pending cases.

It was reported that DM conversated with several complainants through telephone regarding and resolved their problems on the spot. He said that on Tehsil Day commoners from remote areas were also registering their problems through CM Helpline 1905.

He reassured the complainants that their issues will be resolved in short time. Also, other senior officials including Bir Singh Budiyal, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and PL Shah, ADM (Administration) were present during Tehsil Day .