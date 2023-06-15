DM inspects construction works at Kedarnath Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 14 Jun: Regardless of the reconstruction and construction works underway in Kedarnath Dham area, all the necessary facilities were available for the devotees coming to visit Kedarnath Dham .

District Magistrate, Mayur Dixit, has directed to complete the ongoing construction works in Kedarnath Dham within prescribed time. He directed the executive bodies to complete the priority tasks promptly and to increase the number of laborers so that the construction works could be completed on time.

He has also given instructions that whatever work is being done for the accommodation of the pilgrimage priests, they should ensure that those works are done at a fast pace. During inspection, the DM interacted with the working laborers and inquired about their well-being and instructed the concerned executive organizations that the working laborers should not face any kind of trouble and inconvenience.

While supervising the facilities and arrangements being made available by various departments for the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham , the DM instructed the officers deployed for travel arrangements that the number of devotees was increasing continuously and all the necessary facilities should be provided to the pilgrims. The

DM instructed for continuous monitoring of all arrangements including pure drinking water and food and health facilities for the pilgrims. He also instructed them to keep a constant vigil so that any untoward incidents can be averted.