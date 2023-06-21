DM Rudraprayag instructs all concerned to maintain good arrangements on Yatra route 

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag , 20 Jun: Expressing concerns over arrangements of Char Dham yatra , District Magistrate Mayur Dixit instructed all the concerned officials related to the travel arrangements to take necessary actions for the travel route to Kedarnath Dham, so that the devotees coming to visit the eleventh Jyotirling Baba Kedarnath Dham do not face any kind of trouble and inconvenience.

The pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham appreciated state government and the local authorities for arrangements in the Yatra route and Kedarnath Dham. Mohit Kumar of Ujjain, who came to visit Kedarnath Dham, shared his experience of visiting Kedarnath Dham and said that he had darshan of Baba Kedarnath very well. He said excitedly that he was very happy with the facilities available in the Dham. He said that all other arrangements including living, eating and cleanliness here are very good . Appreciating all the facilities being provided by the district administration in Kedarnath Dham, he has appealed to other people to visit Kedarnath Dham.

Pilgrim Ramnath, who came to Kedarnath Dham from Pune, while sharing his experience, praised the district administration for being overwhelmed by all the arrangements available in Kedarnath. He said that he felt very happy to come here. The people here are also very nice. Other essential facilities including cleanliness are also very good . He said that he did not face any problems or inconveniences in any way after coming here.

Rohit Kumar of Najafgarh, who came to visit Kedarnath Dham, while appreciating the ongoing construction works in Kedarnath Dham, said that the construction works are being done very well by the government. Along with this, the continuous cleanliness system in the Dham is also being done very well.

Vinal Jani of Gujarat shared her experiences after visiting Kedarnath Dham and said that she had a very good darshan of Baba Kedarnath. He said that the atmosphere here is very good . Also, all other arrangements including food are very good . He has also appealed to other people to visit Baba Kedarnath.

Sriddhi Joshi from Ahmedabad said that she felt a lot of energy after coming to Kedarnath Dham. She said that she has got the experience of Lord Shiva being here in person. She has praised all the arrangements and facilities available in Kedarnath Dham.