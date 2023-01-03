DM Sonika holds public hearing of complaints

Dehradun, 2 Jan: District Magistrate Sonika, today conducted a public hearing, to hear complaints from Dehradun residents at Rishiparna Auditorium Collectorate. In all 76 complaints were heard during the public hearing, and most of the complaints were disposed of on the spot. The complaints received today included those related to land grabbing, encroachments on private and public land, arms license renewal, encroachment over irrigation canals, complaints related to drinking water and sewer works, complaints in respect of damages to private property due to disasters, prayers seeking prompt action on applications for Indian citizenship as well as complaints seeking waiver of electricity bills etc.

The District Magistrate directed all the departments concerned including MDDA, Municipal Corporation, Police department and forest department officials to participate in Tehsil Day as well on each public hearing and Tehsil Day. Along with this, all the Sub District Magistrates (SDMs) were instructed to send the reports after conducting an on-the-spot inspection of the encroachment related complaints in their area. Many complaints were heard and the District Collector gave direction on the complaints to the officials concerned. In respect of certain complaints which had been received in the past public hearings but not resolved, she also called explanation of the officials concerned.

Chief Development Officer Jharna Kamthan, Additional District Magistrate Administration Dr SK Baranwal, Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue KK Mishra, Additional Chief Municipal Officer Municipal Corporation Jagdish Lal, Municipal Magistrate Kusum Chauhan, SDM Sadar Naresh Chandra Durgapal, Superintendent of Police Crime Mithilesh, Project Director Rural Development Agency RC Tiwari, District Development Officer Sushil Mohan Doval, were among those who were present.