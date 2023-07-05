DMs, CMOs should take effective steps to prevent dengue: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 July: Instructions have been given to the health department to be on alert regarding the control and prevention of dengue disease in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that strict instructions have already been given to the health department to be on alert mode for the control and prevention of dengue in the state.

Public awareness campaigns were conducted from 16 May 2023 to 15 June 2033 under the leadership of the Chief Medical Officer in all the districts, under which the general public was made aware of dengue prevention through various mediums.

The departmental minister said that the rainy season has started in the state, in such a situation, the risk of dengue infection increases, so the district magistrates and chief medical officers of all the districts have been asked to take effective steps regarding dengue control, in dengue -prone districts Dehradun Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri and Nainital. Instructions have been given to run a special campaign for public awareness and rescue.

Apart from this, along with line departments Urban Development, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Department, Transport Department, Irrigation Department, Water Supply Department, Agriculture Department, Tourism Department, Disaster Management, Meteorological Department, Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, Education and Information Department, across the state have been given instructions to conduct public awareness campaign on dengue control on a large scale and to continuously monitor it.

Dr Rawat said that soon a high-level meeting will be held with line departments and more effective steps will be taken for dengue prevention. He said that the health department is fully prepared to deal with dengue , if symptoms of dengue are visible in a person, then the facility of dengue test is available free of cost in state hospitals.

Along with this, 1466 dengue isolation beds have been reserved in medical units across the state for proper treatment of dengue patients, which can also be increased if required. Apart from this, the availability of platelets in blood banks has also been ensured for serious dengue patients.

Officer-in-charge of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Program Dr Pankaj Singh said that the transmission and spread of dengue is rapid during the rainy season. Dengue fever symptoms appear in a healthy person after being bitten by an infected mosquito, which can last for 3 to 14 days. He said that there are three types of dengue fever, dengue fever (ordinary), dengue haemorrhagic and dengue shock syndrome.

In dengue fever, the infected person has a high fever with chills, besides a headache, body aches and pain in muscles and joints. Along with this, the patient feels less appetite and red rashes appear on the body. Whereas in dengue haemorrhagic fever, along with these symptoms, blood comes in the nose, ears, gums, defecation or vomiting and dark blue, black rashes emerge on the skin. On the other hand, in dengue shock syndrome, apart from all these symptoms, the blood pressure of the patient starts decreasing and the patient feels extremely restless.