Doctors felicitated by ‘Intellectuals Foundation’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jul: On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day (1 July), ‘Intellectuals Foundation’ organised an award ceremony to felicitate doctors who have contributed tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic at Tasmia Academy, Inder Road, here.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Principal, Doon Medical College, was the Chief Guest. Brig KG Behl (Retd), Dr Mohit Goyal and Dr Sanjay Gaur were the Guests of Honour.

Dr S Farooq presided over the programme and appreciated the efforts of the doctors and encouraged them.

Doctors who were felicitated included Prof Dr Atul Kumar Singh, Prof Dr Bhawna Pant, Dr Sana Umar, Dr Pradeep Sharma, Dr Jainendra Kumar, Dr Anirudh Rana, Dr Hritik Rauthan, Dr Yashika Gurung, Dr Siddharth Kalia, Dr Rinjul Tyagi and Dr Samridhi Nautiyal.

Secretary General of the foundation Harsh Nidhi Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.