Don’t think of nursing as a business but a religion : Dr Vijay Dhasmana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Oct: SRHU’s Himalayan college of Nursing’s orientation program was organised on the 28th of October. Students of B. Sc. Nursing, Post Basic B. S. Nursing, M. Sc. Nursing and NPCC. attended the program along with their parents. SHRU organized the orientation program for the new students of its college of Nursing. The parents of the students also attended the program.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana while addressing the gathering on the special day reiterated that, “Our focus is on the qualitative aspect of education of all the courses offered by the University. Our endeavour has always been to provide global level educational experience to our students so that they leave a mark wherever they go in the service of humanity.”

The program was organised in the auditorium of the Nursing College on Friday.

Dr. Dhasmana further said that the founder of the institute Dr. Swami Rama’s intention behind establishing the institute was to serve the people of Uttarakhand and its nearby states. The Nursing College has been established specifically with this intention. Students should not consider nursing as a business, but a religion.

The Vice Chancellor also said that to succeed one has to work hard and the students should not be afraid to burn the midnight oil and excel in their chosen field of work. Before the VC’s address, the program started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp in front of the founder Dr. Swami Rama’s picture. Nursing Advisor Dr. Kathy also shed light on the importance of Nursing and Yoga. He also said that in today’s time students are in extreme mental stress and for that SHRU organises classes on Yoga and meditation to promote stress management.

Principal Dr. Sanchita Pugazhendi welcomed the new students along with their parents. Vice Principal, Dr. Kamli Prakash provided information on the Nursing syllabus. Nursing faculty Dr. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Shobha, Krishna Mohan, Upma George and Dr. Kanchan Bala informed provided details relating to faculty introduction, anti ragging policy and hostel rules. Preeti Prabha and Amrit Swaroop Shekhar conducted the program.