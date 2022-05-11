Doon Citizens’ Council holds Social Care Event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 May: At the monthly meeting of the Executive Committee of Doon Citizens’ Council held today at Hotel Madhuban, the Dehradun Executive Committee Members were made aware of various social welfare programmes undertaken by the organisation.

Doon Citizens’ Council contributed Rs 1,75,000 for free artificial limbs and hands camp for the needy. Free Food was provided for 3 months at Tasmia Academy, 1 – Inder Road, Dehradun. Financial assistance was given for the marriage of girls and educational assistance to economically weaker students.

All members decided to contribute for free replacement of artificial hands, limbs, etc., in the camp to be held on 14 and 15 May for the needy at Doon International School Campus. Chairman, DIS, DS Mann informed the gathering that registration of 100 persons had already been done so far.

It was also noted that providing free food to the needy persons on daily basis at one Centre was not found very encouraging. After detailed discussion, it was decided to serve food at a minimum amount of Rs 5 at different places on weekly basis.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of President Brig KG Behl (Retd), SP Kochhar, Secretary General Dr S Farooq, Manu Kochhar, DS Mann, Dr Himmat Singh, SS Goyal, Dr SL Gupta, Dr IP Saxena and the vote of thanks was proposed by RK Bakshi.