Doon Elite FC, Exodus FC win ties in Lala Nemi Das Memorial Football

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Doon Elite FC and Exodus FC won their matches played today in the 77th Lala Nemi Das Memorial District Football League Championship-2022, organised by District Soccer Association, Dehradun.

The first match was played between Doon Elite FC and Uttarakhand Police FC and the second match was played between Doon United FC and Exodus FC.

In the first match, Doon Elite FC beat Uttarakhand Police FC by two goals to nil. Doon Elite FC started to get hold of the match as soon as it started. Rudra Pratap scored in the 20th minute to put his team 1-0 ahead. After that Uttarakhand Police FC also tried their best to make a comeback in the match but till the end of the first half the score was 1-0. At the start of the second half of the match, the police team made several moves but could not penetrate the defence line of Doon Elite FC. Meanwhile, in the 66th minute, Rishi Upadhyay scored one more goal to make his team 2-0.

In the second match played today, Exodus FC beat Doon United FC by 2-0.

Initially both teams attacked each other but neither was able to score goals. Exodus FC took a 1-0 lead through its forward Ekavi in the 28th minute, Khyolaho scored in the 34th minute to give his team a 2–0 lead. In the second half, both teams played a good game and attacked each other but neither succeeded. In the 65th minute, Doon United FC got a penalty shoot which was saved by Exodus FC’s goalkeeper Nawang to avoid a goal being scored on his team. The match ended with a 2–0 score.