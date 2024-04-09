Doon International School wins All India Interschool Hugh Catchpole English Debate

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Doon International School, once again, emerged victorious in the All India Interschool Hugh Catchpole English Debate Competition, held from 4 to 6 April by RIMC, Dehradun.

This victory marks a consecutive triumph for DIS, as the institution also emerged victorious in the same competition last year, reaffirming its consistent excellence in the debating arena. The competition featured 14 teams from prestigious schools across India.

The DIS team, comprising Tanvi Bahuguna, Gauri A Pal and Berain Bohra, secured the Winner’s Trophy. Berain Bohra was awarded the Best Speaker Award for his exceptional oratory skills.

The Director of DIS, HS Mann congratulated the team for its remarkable achievement and expressed his sincerest wishes for their continued success, fulfilment and happiness as they venture into their future pursuits.