Doon International School wins RIMC All India Debate

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: Rashtriya Indian Military College conducted its 15th Hugh Catchpole Debate Competition from 27 to 29 April. The competition consisted of 4 stages and the topics were: “A good school is one that has good infrastructure”; “Education imparted in India is better than education imparted abroad”; “Our media is strengthening the Democratic values of our country”; “India should allow guns to be owned by citizens”.

The Doon International School team emerged winners after three days of intense debating amongst some of India’s most prestigious debating school teams like The Doon School, Welham Girls’ School, Vasant Valley School, Wynberg Allen, Bishop Cotton School, Mayo Girls’, St Joseph’s Academy, RIMC, Pinegrove, etc.

Amidst tough competition, the richness of expression, clarity of thought coupled with powerful arguments put forth by Berain Bohra of Doon International School won him the Best Speaker Award, both, in the preliminary and final rounds. The winning trio of Ira Raisally, Berain Bohra and Manya Kamboj from Doon International School also lifted the Winner’s Trophy, Gift Hampers and a cheque of Rs 20,000 as a team.