Doon relatively cool at 37.8

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN , 21 May: At a time when the severe heat wave has turned parts of North India into a cauldron, the maximum temperature in Dehradun on Tuesday was 37.8 , a considerable drop since Monday.

Maximum temperature in the hill resort of Mussoorie was 25 degree C and minimum 14. On Monday, the max temperature in Dehradun was 39, two days after it touched 41, the hottest of the summer season.

“ 37.8 in Dehradun is mainly due to southern easterly winds coming to Uttarakhand due to which the temperature remains below 40,” said Bikaram Singh Director Met office in Derhadun.

Singh said some places in Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh might have experienced isolated mild showers also.

In the next few days, the temperature may hover around 38-40 in Dehradun , he said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are most likely to continue over plains of North India including Delhi, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh. Heat wave conditions would continue in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the next five days.