Doon School lifts DM Swing Memorial Hockey Trophy

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Apr: The grand finale of DM Swing Memorial Inter School Hockey Tournament was played between Oak Grove School and The Doon School at the Oak Grove School ground, here, today. The final match was inaugurated jointly by Brother Ramesh Amalnathan, Principal, St George’s College, and Naresh Kumar, Principal, Oak Grove School, Jharipani.

The Doon School team lifted the trophy, 2-1. For The Doon School, both the goals were hit by Raghu Raj Singh Sodhi. Oak Grove School’s Mausam Raj scored one goal.

The trophy for the Best Player of the Tournament was awarded to Harsh Agarwal. The trophy for the Best Goalkeeper was given to Yashveer Teotia of The Doon School. The Most Promising Player of the tournament was Swarit Kumar of Oak Grove School.

Chief Guest Brother Amalnathan and Naresh Kumar gave away the prestigious trophy to the winning team. Brother Amalnathan appreciated the efforts of the school to promote Hockey. Naresh Kumar appreciated that the children still have a passion for hockey as in the past. He added that the main aim of organising the tournament is to promote hockey and to provide a platform to the players. The National level Railway Referees of the tournament were Vijay Kishore, Gaurav Bhardwaj, Rajneesh Pandey, Vivek Dhar and OP Kumar. Gaurav Bhardwaj has been an International Hockey Player from Northern Railway. The match was witnessed by Savita Kumari, Kusum Kamboj, Head Mistress, Oak Grove Senior Girls’ School, RK Nagpal, Incharge Head Master, Oak Grove Boys’ School, Vinay Kumar, Head Master, Oak Grove Junior School, Vipul Rawat, Anupam Singh, Atul Kumar Saxena, Dharya Nagpal, SK Raza, RN Yadav, Archana Shankar, Shadab Alam, Abhishek Rawat, Priyanka Ranjan, Pramod Kumar, GD Raturi and other faculty members of the school.