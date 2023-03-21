Doon Sikh Welfare Society felicitates ‘Super Senior Citizens’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Doon Sikh Welfare Society, an organisation founded in 1980 and doing a lot of charity work, including an annual free eye camp for cataract patients, established another landmark by organising a programme to honour super senior citizens above the age of 90 years. As many as 32 seniors were felicitated. Dr Chandna, who is 99, and Smt Somvati Devi, 98, were declared the Senior King and Queen, respectively.

The seniors were honoured by Chief Guest Narinder Singh Bindra, former Chairman, Uttarakhand Minorities Commission, and Chairman, Shri Hemkunt Sahib Trust; Gurbux Singh Rajan, President, Singh Sabha, Dehradun, who was the Guest of Honour; and KS Chawla, the Founder of the organising Society.

Bindra, in his address, thanked the society for this thoughtful gesture. He said the seniors honoured all with their presence. They have witnessed 9 decades in which not only did they see the fight for independence, partition and wars fought for the nation. Society owed them a lot. He added that not only are they a boon for their families by keeping them united but also have a very emotional role to play in society at large. The seniors, today, should never feel they are a burden on their children. In fact, blessed are the families which have elders at home.

The elders were given monetary as well as other gifts.

A large number of people from all walks of society were present on the occasion.