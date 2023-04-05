Doon Sikh Welfare Society thanks Mahant Devendra Das

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: A delegation of the Doon Sikh Welfare Society met Sajjadanashin Mahant Devendra Dass at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib, here, today. The delegation paid obeisance at the Darbar Sahib and received the blessings of the Mahant.

The Society’s founder, Kripal Singh Chawla, and current President Jasbeer Singh presented a Saropa to the Mahant. The delegation expressed deep gratitude to the Mahant for the free Health Camps and social works being done by the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.

The delegation reached the Darbar Sahib this morning and was welcomed as per the tradition of the Darbar Sahib. Jasbeer Singh said that Mahant Devendra Dass has always been a pioneer in social and humanitarian works. Many free eye and health camps have been organised jointly by the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Doon Sikh Welfare Society. These camps have been extremely beneficial for the patients of poor and lower economic status. In the future, also, the two would join hands to organising such humanitarian camps. The delegation also included the Society’s Past President, Sardar Gurjeet Singh, GSS Jassal, Society Secretary KK Arora, Society Treasurer Trilochan Singh, etc.