Doon to have weekend curfew, night curfew extended to entire U’khand

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Uttarakhand Government today extended the night curfew to the entire state with immediate effect in view of the surge in Covid-19 infection in the state. It may be recalled that Uttarakhand is seeing a very rapid surge in the spread of Corona. According to the state health bulletin issued this evening, 2757 fresh Covid cases were reported in past 24 hours in the state. Number of deaths also surged in the past 24 hours and as many as 37 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. In the wake of the rapidly worsening situation, the government has been issuing revised orders on day to day basis indicating its confusion over the Covid management. Fresh orders issued today under the signatures of Chief Secretary Om Prakash extended the night curfew to the entire state. Earlier, the night curfew had been imposed only in Nagar Nigam area of Dehradun and in parts of Haridwar and Nainital district. Also the night curfew timings have been extended vide the orders issued today. The Night Curfew would now be effective from 9 pm till 5 am for the whole month of April. In addition, Dehradun district would also have a weekend Covid curfew on Saturdays and Sundays with all commercial establishments directed to remain closed. For the rest of the state, Covid curfew would be implemented only on Sundays now.

Marriage and other social gatherings and functions would be permitted to have a maximum of 200 guests (attendees) till further orders. Of course, essential services and public services would remain operational during the weekends too. All restaurants, bars and gyms would be open with just 50 percent occupancy. Cinema Halls would also open with maximum of 50 percent occupancy. Similarly, all public transport vehicles like cabs, autos and auto buses have also been permitted a maximum of 50 percent occupancy. All coaching centres, swimming pools and spas have been ordered closed till further orders.

Those travelling from one to another district or state would however be permitted to commute on weekends or during the night curfew hours too. Similarly, there would be no restriction on movement of goods and the workers engaged in transportation and loading-unloading of goods. Industrial units have also been permitted to continue their production and the workers working in shifts in the industrial units would be permitted to commute during the restricted hours.

The government has advised those above 60 years of age, people with co-morbidities and children below 10 years of age to go out only for medical reasons or very essential work.

The administration has been directed to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour as well as total implementation of Covid guidelines.

Meanwhile out of the total number of 2757 fresh cases reported in the state, with 1179 cases, Dehradun continues to be the worst affected district in the state. Haridwar reported 617 cases in the past 24 hours.