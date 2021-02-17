Doon to host 15th Cycle Polo Federation Cup 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Feb: The Inaugural Ceremony of the 15th Cycle Polo Federation Cup 2021 will be held on Thursday 18, February, at a local school in Malsi.

The Federation Cup is to be hosted in Doon from Thursday 18, February to Saturday 20th February under the auspicious of Cycle Polo Federation of India, affiliated to the International Bicycle Polo Federation & Asian Cycle Polo Federation, recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India & Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Nine best teams of India are contesting in the event. These include the teams of the Indian Army, TA (Territorial Army), Maharastra, Air Force, Uttar Pardesh, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Kerala and the host team of Uttarakhand.

The prominent personalities from the Cycle Polo Federation of India illuminating the tournament are MK Yashwant Singh who is Life Chairman, His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpar as Patron-in-Chief, Lt Gen AK Singh, Former Lt-Governor, Andaman Nicobar as Patron, Deependra Kaur President Punjab Cycle Association as a Patron, Air Marshal Pradeep P Bapat as President, Gp Capt Deepak Ahluwalia as Senior Vice President, including office bearers of Uttarakhand Bicycle Polo Association.