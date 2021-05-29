Doon traders call on CM, seek opening of shops

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: Traders of Dehradun, under the banner of Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal, today called on Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and demanded that markets be allowed to open from 1 June, with the condition of strict adherence to Covid SOPs. They further asked that the markets be allowed to open at least from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that there is no rush.

The traders said that, due to the efforts of the state government, the graph of Corona pandemic had shown a significant decline and the spread of the infection had now been controlled to a great extent. In such a situation, in view of the continuously deteriorating economic condition of traders, it is very important that markets are allowed to open but with the condition of strict adherence to the SOPs.

Vipin Nagalia, Anil Goyal, Siddharth, Umesh Aggarwal, Sunil Mason, DD Arora were present on the occasion.