Doon University offers B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering on popular demand

The admission process in B. Tech (Computer Science and Engineering), being offered in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020 by the Department of Computer Science, is a 4-year (with research) undergraduate degree programme. The admission process in other already existing programmes such as 3/4 year B. Sc. (Computer Science) with research, M. Tech (CSE) and Ph. D in Computer Science is also open.

Announcing this, Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said that there has been a steady demand from many students and parents for employment-oriented courses like B. Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) and hence the university is not only offering this programme but also in the process contemplating offering more programmes that promise fetching employment to students soon after they pass out. “As a government university, it is our duty also to offer these courses for a comparative low-fee as these are high in demand and very popular among private universities,” Professor Dangwal said.

She said that Doon University is already proud of having highly qualified and committed faculty members in the Computer Science Department who have earned their doctoral degrees from prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs. These faculty members have much sought after specialisations in Cloud Computing, Cloud Security, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Mining, Computer Vision, Cyber Security and Internet of Things, etc.

“It is only logical that we have B. Tech and M. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with such highly qualified and committed faculty members who have impressive record of research publications while their excellent academic profile is also reflected in their extra-mural research projects sanctioned by various credible agencies,” Professor Dangwal said.

The Department of Computer Science currently has two research projects funded by the Department of Science and Technology/ Science and Engineering Research Board and Data Security Council of India. Towards pursuing these projects, an advanced Cyber Security Research Lab has also been established in the department. A book on cloud security by the faculty of the department has also been published by reputed publication house Taylor & Francis.

The Department of Computer Science is also working on digitization and software related to Academic Bank of Credit, DigiLocker, admission and examination process etc in accordance with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

Doon University Registrar Dr MS Mandrawal said that quality and employment-oriented education is the basic objective of Doon University and in this regard the University is offering this new programme. He said that the new programme is yet another feather in the cap of this institution which, over the years, has attained several milestones emerging as a centre of excellence in diverse fields of education.

“The university is catering to a number of students in the state and outside through a wide range of academic courses with a mandate of providing socially and economically relevant quality education,” Professor Surekha Dangwal said.

The university offers Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph D programmes in School of Biological Sciences, School of Design, School of Environment and Natural Resources, School of Languages, School of Management, School of Media and Communication Studies, Dr Nitya Nand Himalayan Research and Study Centre, School of Physical Sciences and School of Social Sciences.