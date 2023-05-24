Doon University school-going students perform ‘Hamid Ka Chimta’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Enthralling the audience with a scintillating performance, school going children of faculty and staff of Doon University today showcased a theatrical performance of “Hamid Ka Chimta” based on Munshi Premchand’s iconic story ‘Idgah’.

The performance was the culmination of an exclusive two-week theatre workshop for school going children of all faculty and non-teaching staff, a distinct initiative of its kind to expose young children to different situations.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal, Registrar Dr Mangal Singh Mandrawal, Prof HC Purohit, Prof Harsh Dobhal and Dr Chetana Pokhriyal inaugurated the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The workshop organised under the aegis of Women’s Cell, IQAC, School of Languages and Department of Folk and Performing Arts, is part of a series of initiatives aiming at holistic as well as personality development of the children through theatre, where children will learn to overcome inhibitions, be socially inclusive and cooperate with others with confidence, Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Dangwal affirmed.

“Theater is a suitable medium to awaken the imagination of children. It is also a way of exposing children to difficult situations and prepare them to handle various situations in life,” she said, adding that theatre is an apt medium for firing a child’s imagination, and it helps the children articulate themselves holistically. These kinds of activities are essential for the psychological and social growth of the mind, and the developing children stand most to benefit from them.

The play was directed by Dr Ajit Panwar of the Department of Folk and Performing Arts, and the workshop was coordinated by Dr Chetana Pokhariyal of School of Languages.

“Such exercises are crucial in the psycho-social development of children and this workshop has been a wonderful initiative in the community outreach efforts of the university, where the children of the faculty, staff and supporting staff share the same platform and put up a joint performance, as a team,” Dr Pokhariyal said.

Dr Panwar added that giving information about Angik, Vahik, Aharya and Satvik acting to the children makes them comfortable and confident on stage. “Theatre opens up a child’s mind to creative and imaginative possibilities.” Dr Panwar has conducted such workshops in the past at different places.

Children aged 5 to 14 years participated in the workshop. Various activities were conducted for the instilling in them the confidence to present themselves on stage. The initiative aimed at personality development through theatre by which the children learn to overcome hesitancy and collaborate confidently with others. The children were motivated to make the society beautiful by working together. The colourful play they presented on a vibrantly decorated stage by the students of Department of English was attended by their parents, the students, faculty, and staff of Doon University.

On this occasion Dr Smita Tripathi, Dr Rashi Mishra, Dr Preeti Mishra, Dr Gazala Khan, Dr Aditi Bisht, Dr Tanvi Negi, Dr Rakesh Bhatt, Anuradha Singh, Reena Pawar, Deepa Devi, Trilok, Amit Kumar, Shobha Ram Nautiyal, Vipin Naithani, Mehul Rawat and Ayush Kurian amongst others were present.

The cast of the play comprised Divyansh Dobhal- Hamid, Shaurya Nautiyal- Teacher, Veer Srivastav- Friend, Reyansh Dobhal- Friend, Yash Kumar- Student, Kavya Srivastav-Friend, Neha Kumari- Grandmother, Avi Kumar-Friend, Divyansh Joshi- Student, Jyoti, Lakshya Dixit-Constable, Tanish Prakash-Shopkeeper, Kartik Naithani-Friend, Ravi Kumar-Friend, Khushi Panwar-Student, Tatsav Mala-Student, Vaityali Tiwari-Student, and Vivek Semwal–Student.

Prof HC Purohit, Prof RP Mamgain, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Dr Priti Mishra, Dr Rashi Mishra, Dr Savita Karnataka, Dr Tanvi Negi, Dr Smita Tripathi, Dr Mala Shikha, Dr Gazala Khan, Dr Aditi Bisht, Anuradha Singh, Babli, Trilok Singh, Amit Kumar, Shobha Ram Nautiyal, Vipin Naithani, Aush Kurian, Mehul Rawat Aporwa Siwali and others were present on the occasion.