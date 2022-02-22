Doon Varsity celebrates International Mother Language Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: The School of Languages in collaboration with the Department of Folk and Performing Arts, Doon University, celebrated International Mother Language Day with the motto, ‘My Language, My Pride’, here, today.

The programme commemorated the day with the “Bhasha Yatra Station” and a procession by the students and faculty members of the School of Languages, which has several departments under its aegis. The objective of the programme was to sensitise the students to language and culture and reclaim culture, language and open spaces.

The highlight of the event was Chinese calligraphy, German selfie corner, Spanish, French and English songs, and Japanese Origami craft with the participation of over 150 students from all departments who enthusiastically participated in all the activities.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal was the chief guest on the occasion. She inaugurated the “Bhasha Yatra Station” and the Language procession around the University Campus. She encouraged the students to cherish their local languages and appreciate the importance of the foreign languages. Prof Dangwal inspired the students to cherish the love for their mother language for nothing can be more empowering than popularising it in the global market. She emphasised on the pressing need for cherishing the culture with the anecdotes and traditions uniquely related to specific languages. The event was attended by Prof MC Mandrawal, the Registrar, Prof Rajendra P Mamgain, Coordinator of School of Social Sciences, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Head of Department of Media and Communication Studies, Dr Chetana Pokhriyal, Coordinator of School of Languages, Dr Rakesh Bhatt, Dr Ajit Pawar, Dr Mala Shikha, Dr Varun Dev Sharma, Shubhra Kukreti, Deepika, Abhishek, Chandrika Kumar, Dr Vipul Goswami, Chia Hue, Dr Manjulika, Dr Gazala Khan, Aditi Bist, Sapna Thapliyal, Poonam Chauhan and Saurav Dhasmana.