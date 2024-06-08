Doon Varsity & iRise workshop on ‘Capacity Building for Early Career Researchers’ concludes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jun: Day 3 of the Three-Day joint workshop by Doon University and iRise (Inspiring India in Research Innovation and STEM Education) was very eventful. iRISE is a collaborative programme between the Department of Science & Technology (DST), British Council, Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) London, Tata Technologies & TATA Trust.

The event was attended by 88 doctoral and post-doctoral scholars from leading Government and Private Institutions of the country like IIT Roorkee, IIP, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, CSIR, CBRI, Delhi University, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Haryana, GB Pant University, HNB Garhwal University, Kumaon University, Uttarakhand Open University, DIT University, UPES.

On Day 3, Dr Namita Gupta, Advisor to Government of India for Science & Technology and Head, Inspire Division of Department of Science & Technology, was the Chief Guest for the event.

Dr Gupta said time has come when industry, academia and scholars should function collaboratively in a diverse ecosystem.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal said that workshops like these are the need of the hour for the research scholars of today to make their tomorrow better. She further said that Doon University shall continue to organise such meaningful programmes to excite the students for better results.

Through these 3 days there were sessions on Industry readiness, communication and 21st century skills.

Dr Arun Kumar, Director, Research & Development Cell, presented a detailed summary of all three days.

Dr Swati Bisht, Director, Training & Placement, at Doon University while throwing light on the theme of the workshop shared the vision on the road ahead.

Dr Sarita Singh proposed the vote of thanks.

Dr Vikas Sharma and Dr Romilla Chandra were the Masters of Ceremony.

The event ended with certificate distribution to all participants.