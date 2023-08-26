Doon Varsity ready to offer favorable environment for civil service aspirants: Prof Surekha Dangwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Under the directive of Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), the Super-39 coaching centre aimed at preparing candidates for civil services examinations will start functioning in Doon University from the month of October. An orientation programme was organised for prospective students today in the University.

In her address, Professor Surekha Dangwal, the Vice Chancellor of Doon University, emphasised that the centre would provide guidance not only to its own students, but also to others aiming to prepare for the Civil Services Examinations. She expressed the University’s commitment to establishing an environment that fosters opportunities for young individuals to exhibit their talents in alignment with their personalities. This dedicated centre is envisioned as a means to actualise the aspirations of the youth, Prof Dangwal added.

Dr Sushil Kumar Singh, the Director of Prayas IAS Study Circle in Dehradun, stated that the investment of time and resources in preparing for Civil Services Examinations is not mere expenditure; rather, it constitutes an investment that will yield significant returns in the future. He emphasised that dedicating resources to the pursuit of a substantial goal leads to rewarding and advantageous outcomes. Drawing on examples, he highlighted the multiple stages of the Civil Services Examination and underscored the importance of possessing a strong personality. He characterised the examination as not merely a test but a mission, where success is attained by individuals with committed personalities. Dr Singh expressed his confidence that Doon University would play a supportive role in guiding students toward the fulfillment of their aspirations.

Professor RP Mamgain, the coordinator of the University’s Super-39 Civil Services Coaching Centre, emphasised that it eliminates the necessity for the state’s youth to seek preparation opportunities in other cities. Doon University is dedicated to consistently furnishing them with the essential resources and an environment aligned with their aspirations. The University’s commitment lies in furnishing the finest resources through the Super 39 initiative, and Professor Mamgain expressed confidence in successfully managing the center in accordance with the guidance of Chancellor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

The programme was held under the coordination of Professor HC Purohit. Faculty members, including Deputy Registrar Narendra Lal, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Rashi Mishra, Dr Savita Karnataka, Dr Rajesh Bhatt, Dr Rahul Saxena along with the candidates aspiring for civil services were present on the occasion.