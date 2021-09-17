Doon Varsity School of Environment & Natural Resources observes Ozone Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Prakriti, the Nature Club of Doon University, initiated by the students of the School of Environment & Natural Resources (SENR), organised a webinar to mark the importance of Ozone Day. The webinar started with an educational documentary prepared by the students of SENR.

The theme was the same as the United Nations: “Montreal Protocol – Keeping us, our food, and vaccines cool”. Prof Kusum Arunachalam, Head, SENR, threw light on the importance of the ozone layer and its present scenario. She revealed that the School of Environment & Natural Resources under the leadership of Dr Vijay Sridhar had been recognised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change as Institute of Repute (IoR) for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP-MoEFFCC) and as the Centre of Excellence in the field of Air Pollution by the Uttarahand State Pollution Control Board. The School had also signed an MoU with Sunder Nagar (HP) and Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board for technical support in reducing 20-30% particulate matter in the urban area by 2024.

Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice-Chancellor, Doon University, promised all support to the students in organising such events and urged them to be leaders in the protection of the planet. She said that the responsibility of implementing the Montreal Protocol with the Kigali amendment fell on the shoulders of each individual to protect the ozone layer. She emphasized the role of the young generation in searching for solutions through research and innovation.

The keynote address was by Prof Madhoolika Agarwal, Banaras Hindu University. She described the historical, physical and chemical aspects related to Ozone layer depletion. She shared her three-decade-long research work on the impact of tropospheric Ozone on plants in the Central region of India. She also highlighted how the traditional carbon balance is affected by Ozone depletion. She also spoke on the harmful impacts of UV-B radiation on human health. She emphasised a greater need for research on the impact of Ozone concentration on high altitude plants of the Himalayan region.

Dr Vikas Singh, scientist at National Atmospheric Research Institute, Tirupati, shared his research and highlighted this year’s theme with explanations about cold chain logistics. He explained the importance of the greenhouse effect and the role of ozone. Dr Vijay Sridhar and Dr Ujjwal Kumar, faculty of Doon University, spoke about the air quality monitoring facility established by the School of Environment & Natural Resources at Doon University, as well as the research work being carried out in the field of air quality monitoring and emission inventory in Uttarakhand Himalaya.

Dr Ujjwal Kumar proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Archana Sharma, Dr Vipin Saini, Dr Suneet Naithani, Dr Suthar and around 120 researchers, students and participants from various educational institutes attended the programme.