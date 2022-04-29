Doon Varsity signs fresh MoU with Dr Ambedkar Foundation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Apr: Doon University has signed a fresh MoU with Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in view of revised guidelines, budgetary and other provisions for the establishment of a Dr Ambedkar Chair.

The fresh MoU was signed in the presence of Doon University Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal and Registrar Dr MS Mandrawal at a ceremony held at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, by Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

Also present was Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. The event was attended by both the Ministers of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmick and A Narayanswami, as well as Anand Kumar, the man behind Super 30, and R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Upma Srivastava, Member Secretary, DAF, remained connected in virtual mode. Vikas Trivedi, Director I/C of DAF, Paritosh Mithal, Financial Advisor of Dr Ambedkar Foundation and Sudhir Hilsayan, Editor, Dr Ambedkar Foundation, conducted the event.

“In accordance with the guidelines of Dr Ambedkar Foundation, the university is committed to building a vibrant centre of learning for students, academicians and intellectuals who are oriented towards Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar’s message of social justice and who wish to understand, interpret and change the world they live in. In fulfilling this mandate, the university would be paying a true homage to Dr Ambedkar,” said Professor Dangwal.

The Dr Ambedkar Chair is a significant milestone for the Doon University, she said, while expressing gratitude to the DAF for granting the chair to the university. It would translate Dr Ambedkar’s ideas into political propositions and policy instruments relevant for attainment of the national goal of social justice.

The Chair, established in School of Social Sciences, has been allocated to Doon University with the thrust areas — “social inclusion and empowerment of weaker sections of society” for pursuing study, research, teaching and extension activities.

Vice-Chancellors, or their representatives, of more than 55 universities were present at the ceremony. MoUs were signed with revised guidelines for the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chairs in 24 universities of India including Doon University, Dehradun. In the same ceremony, MoUs were also signed with 31 central universities for establishment of Dr Ambedkar Centres of Excellence. These centres will provide coaching to the students of marginalised sections.