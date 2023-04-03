Doon Varsity signs MoU with IIT Roorkee on Collaborative Research

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 2 Apr: Doon University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. The ceremony took place in the office of the Director, IIT Roorkee.

Prof Surekha Dangwal (Vice-Chancellor, Doon University) said that this MoU will beneficial for collaborative research and development in the areas of chemical sciences, material science, syntheses of hydrocarbons, catalysis, organic syntheses, physics, management, economics, design, mathematics, biological science, computer science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, geology, environmental science, etc.

Prof Dangwal also stated that Professor KK

Pant (Director, IIT Roorkee) is an internationally renowned scientist and chemical engineer.

When the draft of MoU was being prepared and finalised, Prof Pant expressed his interest and desire to support collaborative and joint efforts for preparing a road map and action plan for improvement in the rural economy of Uttarakhand, decrease in migration, and enhancement of reverse migration. In accordance with his suggestions, the MoU also has the provisions for collaborating on value-based education to achieve some of the objectives of NEP 2020.

Since, both, Prof Surekha Dangwal and Prof KK Pant have been born and brought up in the difficult terrain of Uttarakhand, and both are very well aware of the situation of the schools of

Uttarakhand, the MoU also focuses on the possibility of providing mentorship and strategic support to the schools of Uttarakhand.

“In addition, research projects of mutual interest, especially in technologies for rural development and organising joint conferences and seminars focused on technology development for rural areas, joint research work on Indian Knowledge System and women empowerment will also be carried out jointly by both the institutions,” said Prof Dangwal.

As IIT Roorkee is only 60 kilometres away from Doon University, it will be easy for both the institutions to sponsor or support research/student projects and practical training of the students, joint guidance of students’ dissertations, and utilisation of scientific and technological infrastructure. The MoU was finalised in consultation with Prof Akshay Dvivedi, Dean, IIT Roorkee.

Prof Dangwal mentioned that she was extremely happy to learn a lot about the work being carried out in IIT Roorkee under the leadership of Prof KK Pant. Prof Prakash Biswas, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, highlighted some such works. Dr Sai Ramudu Meka (Associate Dean of Sponsored Research) mentioned that Prof Pant has also expressed his desire to extend the support of IIT Roorkee to Doon University through its incubation centre.

Prof RP Mamgain (Dean, School of Social Sciences), Dr Arun Kumar (Head, Department of Chemistry) and Dhriti Dhaundiyal (Head, School of Design) were also available on behalf of Doon University in MoU signing ceremony. Prof RP Mamgain expressed his pleasure at the possibility of visits of researchers of Doon University in their respective R&D facilities lab facilities.