Doon Varsity student to study at London School of Economics

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Jan: A student of the Department of Economics, Doon University, has been selected to pursue a summer study programme at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), United Kingdom.

Shruti, a second year UG student with the Department of Economics, will study at the LSE during the coming summer, after she secured this coveted opportunity having gone through tough global competition. She will be at LSE during June-August 2024, where she will have an opportunity to learn under renowned economics professors and develop academic networks.

Congratulating Shruti on securing this opportunity at the globally acclaimed institution, University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said that studying economics at London School of Economics is internationally considered to be most prestigious, as the institution has a strong reputation in the field. “Nothing can bring more happiness to a university than witnessing our students excel in their academic pursuit,” Professor Dangwal said.

Dean of School of Social Sciences and Head of the Department of Economics, Professor RP Mamgain congratulated Shruti for her hard work and expressed hope that more students from the Department will secure these prestigious opportunities in the coming times.

“LSE is well known for its academic rigour, world class faculty and high-quality research in economics and other disciplines,” Professor Mamgain added.

London School of Economics is globally recognised among the top places for education, research and learning. The Summer School is an amazing opportunity to study at LSE. It offers a wide range of courses in subjects like economics, finance, politics, and more. It’s a great way to learn and experience life in London. The acceptance rate of the university is 8.9% where the students from all over the world apply for diverse range of courses.

“I applied for the economics subject and for the course EC104 -‘The Wealth (and Poverty) of Nations: Global Economic Development Past and Present’. I thank my great mentors and my Head of the Department, Dr Rajendra P Mamgain, for guiding me throughout the process and in the classes so well,” Shruti said.

The selection process for LSE Summer School involves the submission of an application, which includes details about one’s academic background and a personal statement. The admissions committee evaluates various factors such as qualifications, motivation, and relevant experience. It is a tough competitive process as LSE itself has a great brand value and offers the world class experience.

LSE Summer School offers a multitude of benefits. First, one gets the chance to study at one of the top institutions in the world. It’s a great opportunity to learn from renowned professors and engage in intellectually stimulating academic environment. Additionally, students have the chance to network with fellow students from around the globe, expanding international connections. Lastly, there are extra credits awarded which students can benefit from at one’s home University. Attendance certificate or the graded certificate is also given to students which can immensely enhance one’s CV and chances of excelling in career.