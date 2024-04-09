Doon Varsity’s Elysian Literary Society holds ‘Meet the Author’ event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Apr: The Doon University ‘Elysian Literary Society’ held its 4th ‘Meet the Author’ event, here, on 6 April. Present was the eminent scholar, Prof Jaiwanti Dimri. Accompanied by others, including Dr Chetana Pokhriyal, Dr Aditi Bisht, Dr Gazala Khan, Dr Richa Joshi Pandey and Research Scholars, the event blossomed into a vibrant discourse on literature and culture.

The proceedings commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Gargi Sati, the host of the event, eloquently introduced Dr Dimri to the audience, describing her achievements and scholarly pursuits.

Khushi Yadav took on the role of moderator, steering the conversation towards an educational exploration of Dr Dimri’s latest literary offering, the novella ‘To Surju, With Love’.

Prof Dimri, in her address, delved into the socio-cultural underpinnings of her work, shedding light on the intricate tapestry of the India-Bhutan relationship that served as her inspiration. She emphasised the authenticity of her narrative, remarking, “You cannot build something out of the air.”

Central to the discussion was the nuanced portrayal of the character, Sukurmani, and the profound sisterhood shared with Memsab, themes that resonated deeply with the audience. Dr Dimri artfully intertwined narratives of tribal communities grappling with fate and emotional turmoil, drawing parallels to historical events such as the India-Pakistan partition. Referencing literary classics like Earnest Hemingway’s “Old Man on the Bridge”, she poignantly illustrated the resilience of those ensnared by destiny’s whims.

Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal joined the discourse, infusing it with her wisdom and perspective. As the event drew to a close, attention turned to the unveiling of the third edition of the Elysian’s magazine, Pegasus. Dr Surekha Dangwal offered words of encouragement to the students and extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Elysian Literary Society and its guests for orchestrating an enriching event.

Sanyam Bisht expressed gratitude on behalf of the society.