Doon’s Akanksha Singh to walk, run for 12 hours on treadmill to support mental health

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: In an initiative to support mental health awareness, former runner up Miss Asia Award 2017, professional model, actor and fitness enthusiast from Doon, Akanksha Singh, will be walking and running on a treadmill for 12 hours. She will be undertaking this unique feat of hers on the 10th of April.

She will start working out on the treadmill from 9 in the morning and will go on till 9 in the evening, aiming at walking and running continuously for 12 hours. The venue for this initiative will be Transformers Gym, Banjarawala.

Akanksha’s motivation behind this initiative is her mother Santosh Pundir who herself has suffered clinical depression, and her father Bhanwar Singh Pundir, who has been a constant support in her mother’s journey of battling depression.

Talking about her upcoming initiative, Akanksha says, “In today’s world, mental health is one of the most growing concerns, especially among youth.

In our country, mental health issues like depression are still considered a taboo. It is high time we try to change this mind set of people and undertake initiatives to spread awareness regarding mental health among the masses. I hope that through this upcoming feat of mine, I can do justice on my part towards spreading awareness regarding mental health!”