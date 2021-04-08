Doon’s pride Shekainah Mukhiya raises money to save teenage girl

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Angels come in all sizes. And this angel is not only a little girl but one with the voice of an angel too. Shekainah Mukhiya, all of 14 years of age, is already a national celebrity. She is the finalist of Voice India Kids and Superstar Singer. Shekainah and her father, Vikas Mukhiya, have done considerable amount of philanthropic work in Doon over the last many years.

She recently raised money for Tanu Rathore, a 17 year old daughter of a daily wager, who is undergoing treatment at Synergy Hospital for failed kidneys. Tanu suffered from an infection that spread to her blood and damaged both her kidneys. Being a daily wager, Tanu’s father was unable to pay for the treatment and reached out to Shekainah for help. Shekainah, along with her father and Reza Khan, have been singing live on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms, to raise funds for her treatment.

The trio was successful in raising Rs. 1 lakh in a matter of one week. Donors from all over, especially Australia, donated money for this noble cause which was handed over to the parents on 5th April, 2021. As a goodwill gesture, the hospital also gave a 10% discount on the total bill and extended all help possible to Tanu and her parents during her treatment. This wonderful gesture by her reinstates faith in humanity and hope for the future!