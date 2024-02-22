Doon’s Railway Station to have escalator for Platform No. 3 also

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Feb: The Railway Ministry asserts that the Dehradun Railway Station is being continuously upgraded with new and better facilities for the convenience of the passengers. As part of this, a new escalator is being installed at the railway station in Doon which will facilitate the passengers needing to go to Platform number 3 or alight from Platform Number 3 to exit the railway station. So far, there is one escalator at the railway station which is meant for Platform Numbers 4 and 5. However, the passengers either alighting from the train at platform number three to go out of the railway station or coming to the railway station to catch train from platform 3 currently have to take the stairs which is highly inconvenient for special enabled, the sick and elderly passengers.

According to the railway authorities, the installation work on the automated escalator for platform number three is in final stages and will become operational soon after getting the go ahead from the higher officials. At present, there is only one automated escalator in operation at Doon Railway Station. With the new escalator, one will not have to climb the stairs of the foot overbridge to reach platform number 3, also.