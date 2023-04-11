Double Stenting saves patient with Esophageal Cancer at SMIH

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Apr: A young man with advanced esophageal cancer has beaten the odds and recovered thanks to innovative treatment provided at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The patient, who had already been receiving treatment at multiple hospitals, was brought to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital with cancer that had spread to his windpipe and left bronchus, causing a complete collapse of his left lung and partial collapse of his right lung. He was intubated and on ventilatory support, and his relatives were so without hope that they asked the hospital to keep him until he passed away, so that they could take his body back to Pithoragarh.

However, the doctors at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital were not ready to give up on the patient. They decided to try a double stenting procedure, placing stents in both his windpipe and food pipe to open up his airways and restore his ability to eat and drink. Remarkably, the patient responded very well to the treatment and was soon able to be taken off the ventilator and start taking food orally. He made a speedy recovery and was discharged from the hospital yesterday.

Dr Pankaj Garg, Head of the Cancer Department that treated the patient, said, “This case was particularly challenging because of the advanced stage of the cancer and the extent of the damage to the patient’s lungs. But we were determined to do everything we could to help him, and the double stenting procedure proved to be very effective.”

He thanked his team members – Dr Ajeet Tiwari, Dr Pallvi Kaul, and Dr Rahul Kumar (Onco-surgeons), and Dr Nishith Govil (Onco-Anaesthetist) for their immense contribution in the management if the patient.

The hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and a highly experienced medical team that is dedicated to finding the best solutions for its patients.