DPE Secretary reviews SJVN performance

By Our Staff Reporter

SHIMLA, 30 Mar: Union Secretary (DPE) Sailesh visited SJVN’s Corporate Head Quarters here. On his arrival, he was welcomed by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN. On this occasion, Geeta Kapur, Director, (Personnel), SP Bansal, Director (Civil), Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical), were also present along with other senior officials of SJVN.

The Secretary is here to review the CAPEX achievements for the year ending March 2021 and targets for the Financial Year 2021-22.

CMD Nand Lal Sharma apprised him about the status and progress of various projects of SJVN. He said that, with an installed capacity of 2016.5 MW, SJVN is working on an ambitious plan to become a 25,000 MW Company by 2040. SJVN has emerged as a major power player in the country having presence in various sectors of energy generation, which include Hydro, Wind, Solar and Thermal. The company also has presence in the field of Energy Transmission.

Secretary Sailesh also chaired a Review Meeting, attended by Senior Officers of SJVN, wherein he was briefed on the progress of the Projects being executed by SJVN in India and abroad. The Secretary expressed satisfaction at the commendable performance of SJVN and the growth targets. He appreciated the efforts of Team SJVN and exhorted all the employees to work with maximum zeal. He was confident that under the SJVN Management the organisation would achieve the target of becoming a 5000 MW Company by 2023, 12000 MW Company by 2030 and 25000 MW company by 2040.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is the Nodal Department under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises for all the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and formulates policy pertaining to CPSEs. It lays down policy guidelines on performance improvement and evaluation, autonomy and financial delegation and personnel management in CPSEs. It furthermore collects and maintains information in the form of a Public Enterprises Survey on several areas in respect of CPSEs.