DPS Vikas Nagar students make educational trip to IIT Roorkee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: DPS Vikas Nagar organised an educational field trip exclusively for the students of classes 6 and 7. The students saw for themselves the life at IIT Roorkee. It was an overwhelming experience for the young students to visit the nationally exclaimed educational institute.

The students were able to spend quality time interacting with the Professors and students of the institution and shared their thoughts and queries. The students were taken on a tour of the institution and were introduced to some of its departments and practices.

One such walk through was to the incubation cell of the institution, where they were guided with regard to beginning Start Ups of their own. The interaction helped the students develop a critical mindset towards the problems in society and to figure out common solutions to them. The students were made aware of some of the practices of organic composting for reducing soil pollution and of developing specialised apps for farmers.

For the young minds, it was an enriching session, as they were able to set higher standards for themselves and become aspiring IITians. The students were escorted by Neha Talwar and Arunesh Ankit.