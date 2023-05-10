Dr Alok Ahuja addresses International Conference on Immunoassay in Dhaka

By Our Staff Reporter

Dhaka, 8 May: An international conference on Revolution of Automated Immunoassay was held on Sunday in Dhaka. Dr Alok Ahuja was the only pathologist to represent India at the conference. He addressed the well attended conference on the methods for quality assurance in immunoassay.

Dr Alok Ahuja was one of the three international speakers at the conference, which was attended by all the top medical institutions of Bangladesh. The doctors of Bangladesh spoke for five minutes, each, while the international doctors spoke on the cutting edge technology.

Dr Ahuja focussed his address on methods being adopted for quality assurance in immunoassay, which is a very important diagnostic tool. He spoke in detail about the methods being adopted in case of tests related to Thyroid, Tumour markers, Infertility, Diabetes, all hormones tests, Viral disease markers, Reproduction and Prenatal testing for pregnancy.

The other international speaker on the occasion was Prof Maurizio Ferrari of Italy.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Dr Ahuja stated that the gathering was of over 1000 participants of whom 500 were present in the main hall itself.

The other speakers at the conference included Dr M Sawkat Hossain, Prof Dr Nashimuddin Ahmed, Dr Shahida Anwar, Prof Dr Abed Hossain, Prof Dr Debatosh Paul, Dr Shafiq Chawdhury and Prof Dr Debashish Saha.

It may be recalled that Dr Alok Ahuja is currently a member of the Executive Council and Governing Body of Medical Council of India as well as member of the Executive Council of HNB Medical University. The conference was jointly organised by Snibe Diagnostic and ABC Corporation.