Dr Alok Ahuja addresses International Symposium on Immunoassay in China

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 26 Feb: An international symposium on Immunoassay was held on Sunday in Shenjen in China. Among those who addressed the symposium also included leading pathologist from Dehradun Dr Alok Ahuja. Dr Ahuja, is currently also a member of Executive Council and Governing Body of Medical Council of India and also a member of Executive Council of HNB Garhwal University of Medical Sciences, and a member of board of governors of UP University of Medical Sciences in Saifai in UP.
Others who addressed the symposium included Dr Rao Wei from Shinjen China, Dr Anwar Borai from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Dr Hisham Maher from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Chao Pan from China, Prof Magdalena Krintus from Poland and Dr Lamia Mansour from Egypt. Dr Tjan Sian from Indonesia was the moderator at the symposium.