Dr Alok Ahuja addresses International Symposium on Immunoassay in China

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: An international symposium on Immunoassay was held on Sunday in Shenjen in China . Among those who addressed the symposium also included leading pathologist from Dehradun Dr Alok Ahuja . Dr Ahuja , is currently also a member of Executive Council and Governing Body of Medical Council of India and also a member of Executive Council of HNB Garhwal University of Medical Sciences, and a member of board of governors of UP University of Medical Sciences in Saifai in UP.