Dr Ambedkar was builder of modern India in real sense: Justice Srivastava

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar laid the foundation of modern India as father of the Indian Constitution, great social reformer and architect of modern Indian society, retired Judge of Allahabad High Court Justice SN Srivastava said in a national webinar organised by Doon University on the occasion of the great leader’s 131st birth anniversary.

In her welcome address, Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said that Dr Ambedkar, mostly known for giving us one of the finest constitutions of the world, is also known for his immense contribution to social justice, empowerment of women, employees and all marginalised sections of society.

“If we look at this towering personality and his immense contribution to society, Babasaheb is comparable to a sage. A social reformer to the core, Dr Ambedkar gave us the ideals of equality, fraternity and social justice,” Professor Dangwal asserted. “A great jurist, historian, economist, educationist, social reformer and thinker, Babasaheb understood the complex structure of Indian society and was a firm believer in one national language, advocating for Hindi as the rashtrabhasha.”

In his keynote address, Justice Srivastava recalled that, after completing his higher education from abroad, Dr Ambedkar returned to India and organised several social movements. While drafting the Indian constitution, Dr Ambedkar minutely studied all aspects of Indian society and ensured constitutional provisions accordingly. “Dr Ambedkar is the builder of modern India in the true sense of the term,” Justice Srivastava asserted.

While contexualising the theme of the webinar, Professor Harsh Dobhal said that many other countries that were freed from colonial rule around the same time do not enjoy the same level of democracy as India. This, he said, has been ensured because we have one of the finest constitutions of the world. While better known for being the architect of the Indian Constitution and leader of Dalits, Dr Ambedkar was a renowned economist of his time and made significant academic contribution to economic debates.

Professor Harish Purohit said that history will remember Dr Ambedkar for all times to come for his unique dedication as a crusader against social and economic injustice, for his commitment towards uplifting the marginalised sections of society and for giving a constitution which has been governing national life since then.

Doon University Registrar Dr MS Mandrawal proposed the vote of thanks in the webinar that was attended by Professor RM Mamgain, Professor Chetna Pokhriyal, Dr Savita Karnatak, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Rajesh Bhatt, Dr Naresh Rawal, Dr Rashi Mishra, Dr Archana Sharma, Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, Dr Himani Sharma, Dr Charu Tiwari and a number of research scholars and students of Doon University.