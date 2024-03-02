Dr Anil Jaggi appointed Director of GPF

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Mar: At a brief function today in New Delhi, social activist and CSR Consultant Dr Anil Jaggi, was appointed as the new Director (India) for US based Global Peace Foundation (GPF), a leading CSO working for peacebuilding globally with emphasis on universal principles and shared values as a basis to address conflict, promote equitable and sustainable development, and engage all members of the human family as necessary and valuable contributors to building a culture of peace.

Working on the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, GPF field work is advanced in four key areas of focus, each supported by the conviction that all people belong to one human family with a shared origin.

A native of Doon, Dr Anil Jaggi is working on various local and global platforms for the past two plus decades and presently is Impact Fellow for the prestigious “Japan India Transformative Technology Network”, a joint initiative of Salzburg Global Seminar/Austria, and The Nippon Foundation, Japan.

GPF’s Global Leadership Council is composed of internationally recognised leaders in business, philanthropy, government, entertainment and faith-based social action, who share the vision of One Family under God as a model for peace.

It is working on a new roadmap to expand its activities in India with focus on Indian Youth leadership and the “Delhi Declaration” announced during the GPLC (Global Peace Leadership Conference), held in Delhi last year in the presence of Ashwini Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, David Caprara, and many international dignitaries, stated Dr Jaggi.

Members of the Global Leadership Council play an active role in strategic planning, resource development, and assessment of performance in relation to Foundation objectives of facilitating intercultural and interfaith cooperation, strengthening families, and fostering a global culture of service.