Dr Anil Joshi conferred with Mother Teresa Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Dec: Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Joshi was today honoured with the Mother Teresa Award. He was given this honour by senior BJP leader Shazia Ilmi and Harmony Foundation founder Abraham Mathai at a programme organised at the Press Club of India in New Delhi. The Foundation has been consistently organising the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice since 2005. It honours every year the exceptional work done by individuals or organisations with the aim of promoting peace, harmony and social justice. This time this award was also given to Dr Anil Prakash Joshi.

The past recipients of the awards include MA Thomas, Anna Hazare, Kiran Bedi, Swami Agnivesh, Sushmita Sen, Kailash Satyarthi, KK Selja, Sanjay Pandey IPS, Dr Pradeep Kumar, Vikas Khanna, Mihir Desai, Rajinikanth and S Arole.

it may be recalled that Dr Joshi had been recently awarded the Padma Bhushan. He was given this honour for the outstanding work done towards the protection of the environment and the Himalayas.