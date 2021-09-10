Dr Anil Joshi suggests solutions for sustainable development at IIP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Himalaya Day is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of the mighty Himalayas. It is celebrated every year on 9 September.

Environmentalist Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Joshi was instrumental in initiating the celebration of the day to commemorate the presence and significance of the Himalayas in day to day life. It is celebrated to spread the message across the community that solutions for sustainable development and ecological stability for the Himalayas must be as unique as the Himalayan ecosystem itself.

Like every year, CSIR-IIP celebrated Himalaya Day by organising a virtual talk on “Himalaya: Knowledge and Science”, here, today.

Dr Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR-IIP, welcomed the invited speakers and the distinguished guests who joined the online programme.

Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Founder, Himalayan Environmental Studies Conservation Organisation (HESCO), presented his views on the significance and importance of the Himalaya Day through a video message.

Dr Ritesh Vijay, Head, Waste Water Technology, CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, presented his findings on the Impact of Tourism on the Environment of Dehradun. He also discussed the challenges and issues concerning landslides and human encroachments in the Himalayan region.

Kireet Kumar, Director In-charge, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora, through his live talk on Water Sanctuary (Jal Abhyaranya) Development for Water Security in Himalayan Villages, presented a most viable and practical solution to the problem in the Himalayan villages.

Poonam Gupta, Chairperson, Celebration Committee, proposed the vote of thanks. The invited speakers were ex-IIPians Surya Dev, Principal Scientist, Roshan Kumar and Someshwar Pandey. The programme was organised and coordinated by Dr GD Thakre, Anjali Bhatnagar and Pankaj Bhaskar.