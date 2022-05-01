Dr Anwesa Mahanta gives dance performance at Hilton’s School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: A mesmerising performance under the aegis of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth) was conducted on 28 April at Hilton’s School, here. The Sattriya dance was presented by the renowned and dedicated young exponent, Dr Anwesa Mahanta, a disciple of eminent maestro Bayanacharya Ghanakanta Bora (Padma Shri). She was accompanied by the famous khol player, Debajit Saikia, vocal and cymbal performer Gautam Bayan and flute player Prasanna Barua.

The programme began with the introduction by SPIC MACAY of the artist. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Principal DJ Hilton, Chief Coordinator P Hilton, Artiste Dr Anwesa Mahanta and other coordinators. Dr Anwesa presented various genres of the dance form to the children who learnt about ‘gayan’ ‘bayan’, rhythms and the use of hand gestures. They also interacted with her by asking various questions related to Sattriya Dance. The spell-binding performance was applauded by all present. The Principal appreciated the performance and encouraged the children to learn more about Indian music and dance. The vote of thanks was proposed by Malti Rai (Junior Coordinator) and tokens of appreciation and gratitude were given to the artistes for their presentation.