Dr Apurva Gupta of SGRRIMHS awarded at ‘1st Annual Conference of Urolithiasis Section’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Student of second Year of M.Ch. (Urology) of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences has been awarded the First Prize at the First Annual Conference of Urolithiasis Section of Urology Society of India.

At the National Conference, the poster presented by Dr Apurva Gupta on the subject ‘Novel Prevention Model for Forgotten DJ Stent’ was selected by the jury members for the first prize. In this high-profile conference, more than 300 doctors from various parts of India and abroad participated and gave their presentation on the various medical subjects. This Conference was held at PGI, Chandigarh.

Dr Apurva Gupta was congratulated by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital’s HOD, Department of Urology, doctors and staff members of the various departments of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and SGRRIM&HS. Dr Apurva Gupta attributed this success to the guidance of HOD Dr Kamal Sharma, Professor Dr Vivek Vijjan and Associate Professor Dr Vimal Kumar Dixit.

HOD, Urology, Dr Kamal Sharma stated that, at this hi-profile National Conference, doctors from renowned medical colleges and hospitals of India had sent abstracts. Out of these abstracts, the best 14 subject based abstracts were allowed presentation by the jury members at the conference. Out of these 14 presentations, representative doctors from highly reputed medical institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), MuljiBhai Patel Urology Hospital, Nadiad, Gujarat, also gave their Poster Presentations. Out of these 14 abstracts, the Poster Presentation of Dr Apurva Gupta was declared the best.

Prior to this, the poster as well as paper presentation of Dr Apurva Gupta was adjudged the best at the First State Level Annual Conference of Uttarakhand Urological Society. In the national conference, Associate Professor of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Dr Vimal Kumar Dixit also presented a video paper.