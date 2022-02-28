Dr Arti Luthra performs live Laparoscopic surgery in Pune

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Feb: Dr Arti Luthra, a practising Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic surgeon was one of the select faculty invited to perform live Laparoscopic surgery in complicated infertility cases at Star Endo Gynec 22, an all India level Mega event held in Pune, Maharashtra from 18th- 20th Feb. Dr Luthra also delivered a lecture on Managing infertility cases with complicated disease of Fallopian tubes. The hybrid conference was organised by Pune Obstetric and Gynaecological Society at DPU (DY Patil University) Pune, where more than 75 Endoscopic Surgeons came together to demonstrate their expertise in various complex surgeries, to share their experiences, their techniques and give valuable tips to the attending Doctors to optimise their surgical techniques. The highlight of the conference was live surgery sessions performed by 67 Endo Surgeons which was live streamed worldwide, viewed and participated by hundreds of Doctors, Surgeons and Fellows across the country. Dr Arti Luthra has been practising for more than 24yrs and heads Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre for laparoscopic and gynae services. The centre is well known for its advanced facility in the field of Laparoscopic surgery, Infertility treatment and high risk pregnancy management since 1970. Luthra Nursing Home was established by the Senior Consultant Dr Savita Luthra in 1970 at Chakrata Road, Dehradun. The Centre has been providing Ethical, standard and most updated OBGYN services to the women of Uttarakhand for the past 52 years.