By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 8 Feb: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Awards for the year 2020 at Kaivalyadhama in Lonavla. Additional Director General of Police Dr Bhushan Upadhyay, and Yogacharya from Kaivalyadhama, Sandhya Dixit were presented the Awards for propagation and promotion of Yoga.

Chairman of Kaivalyadhama, Swami Maheshananda, General Secretary OP Tiwari, Joint Director (Research) Ranjit Singh Bhogal, CEO Subodh Tiwari and others were present.